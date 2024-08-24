SLO Superior Court announces change to public phone hours

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Superior Court announced some changes to its public phone hours in response to state budget cuts.

Due to the impact of state budget cuts, the Superior Court of California, County of San Luis Obispo will implement public service reductions as it continues to adapt to increased operational costs with significantly reduced state funding.

Effective Tuesday September 3, 2024, the San Luis Obispo Superior Court is reducing its public phone hours. Currently, the public phone hours in the clerks’ offices are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Effective Tuesday September 3, 2024, the public phone hours will change to 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00pm, Monday through Friday.

The Clerk’s Office counters at the San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach and Paso Robles courthouses will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

While the Court will strive to deliver the best services possible, court users should expect reduced or delayed service because of reduced staffing and other operational cuts. Longer lines at clerk’s office windows as well as delays in call center response time and legal document processing are anticipated.

For all court business the public access phone number is (805) 706-3600.

