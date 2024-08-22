Skip to Content
SLO city police call shelter in place for armed man at Madonna Road apartments

today at 7:11 pm
Published 7:13 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – SLO City Police Department officers called a shelter in place due to an armed man at the Madonna Road apartments around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The man was previously arrested for weapon charges on July 1 this year and out of caution, residents were asked to shelter in place while police searched for him, according to the SLO City PD.

SLO City PD officers could not locate the man who was a former apartment resident and will continue to investigate this incident and monitor the area.

The SLO City PD also asks those with information on the investigation to call their number.

