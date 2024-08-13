Local communications company holds annual ‘Pink Radio Day’ fundraiser to benefit cancer patients

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Rugged Radios is holding its Fifth Annual Pink Radio Day fundraiser on Tuesday to help raise money to support local cancer patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

The yearly event is taking place the headquarters of the Arroyo Grande-based communications equipment company, where it is selling its limited edition pink M1 and newly released G1 radios.

"It's our fundraiser for Mission Hope Cancer Center," said Greg Cottrell, Rugged Radios Founder and CEO. "We make a special radio one time a year. We only sell it on this day, one time a year, and today is the day we're going to raise a lot of money to help a lot of people. Mission Hope Cancer Center is an amazing center that we have right here on the Central Coast, and we couldn't be more proud to help them every year."

As part of the effort, Rugged Radios is livestreaming the event through multiple social media platforms, which includes live interviews with cancer patients, Rugged Radio employees, Dignity Health staff members, and community members.

"The beauty about our fundraiser is we have endless opportunity because Rugged Radios is worldwide," said Cottrell. "Once a year when we sell these radios, some of them go all over the world and they're all supporting Mission Hope. Wow, what a great cause!"

Over the past four years, Rugged Radios has raised about $173,000, all of which directly benefited Mission Hope patients, who are able to receive a myriad of complimentary support services and programs.

Pink Radio Day is held each year, just ahead of the Day of Hope, the annual fundraiser that supports Mission Hope Cancer Center patients at its two facilities, in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande.

The Day of Hope is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 7 a.m. to noon.

For more information about Day of Hope, or to donate, click here for the official website.