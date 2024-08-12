Cal Poly opens Partners Plaza for fall sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is opening its new plaza for its athletics teams for the fall semester.

Cal Poly Partners Plaza, the new 14,200-square-foot tiered hospitality area in the north end zone of Alex G. Spanos Stadium, is on schedule to open for the fall soccer and football seasons.

A project of Cal Poly Partners, the plaza has three separate and distinct terraces and has an amazing field view that creates a continuous connection to the action on the field. Pair that with two uniquely different culinary and beverage venues, and one stand-alone drink concession, and the plaza brings the tailgate to the field from kick off to final whistle.

“We wanted to create something that would enhance the fan experience, complement the John Madden Football Center and continue to push the Mustang athletics programs forward with better facilities,” said Cal Poly Partners CEO Cody VanDorn. “The opportunity was there to offer fans an immersive college athletics experience that is uniquely Cal Poly, and we took it.”

Spanos Stadium is home to one of the most intimate college soccer and football experiences in the nation. With no track around the field — or pitch in soccer parlance — the fans are always close to the action.

On top of the amazing vantage point for touchdowns and goals, Cal Poly Partners Plaza will be open and available for upcoming concerts.

The plaza’s food, seating and picnic areas will be available Monday through Thursday during the academic year to provide another amazing space for Cal Poly community members to gather and eat on the west side of campus.

Offering exclusive, private hospitality spaces, customizable catering and beverage service, the plaza offers a turnkey VIP experience for company picnics and employee or corporate events.

About Cal Poly Partners

Cal Poly Partners is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It is 100 percent self-supporting and receives no state funding. Every dollar generated goes back to Cal Poly, providing vital resources to the campus community. Through a flexible approach and an unyielding spirit, Cal Poly Partners breaks boundaries to provide essential university resources and services. Cal Poly Partners exists to enhance the Cal Poly experience, from delicious dining options, affordable textbooks and cutting-edge technology, to academic supplies, spirited gear and faculty and staff housing.

