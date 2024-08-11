Man leads Arroyo Grande police on high-speed chase before being arrested
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. — An Arroyo Grande man led police on high-speed chase Friday night before he was arrested for reckless driving and other charges, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.
At around 9:35 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop near Elm Street and Poplar Street after they had observed a grey Infinti driving recklessly.
During the interaction, the driver provided the Arroyo Grande officer with a false name and then fled the area at a high rate of speed, leading to a 2 mile long pursuit.
AGPD say, the driver stopped his vehicle several times and attempted to reach the 18-year-old. Police asked the driver to exit the car and surrender peacefully, but the driver ignored their commands
A California State Parks K-9 unit and a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s negotiator were requested to assist the Arroyo Grande officers.
Police were able to stop the 18-year-old driver with assistance from California Highway Patrol, who pitted the car and were able to arrest the driver.
The Arroyo Grande man was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail early Saturday morning for charges that included, evading a peace officer, reckless driving, and "false representation of identity to police officer."
According to AGPD, the 18-year-old was also charged with drunk driving with blood alcohol concentration at 0.08 percent.
The driver has a bail set at $50,000, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Who’s in Custody website.