Man leads Arroyo Grande police on high-speed chase before being arrested

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. — An Arroyo Grande man led police on high-speed chase Friday night before he was arrested for reckless driving and other charges, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

At around 9:35 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop near Elm Street and Poplar Street after they had observed a grey Infinti driving recklessly.

During the interaction, the driver provided the Arroyo Grande officer with a false name and then fled the area at a high rate of speed, leading to a 2 mile long pursuit.



AGPD say, the driver stopped his vehicle several times and attempted to reach the 18-year-old. Police asked the driver to exit the car and surrender peacefully, but the driver ignored their commands

A California State Parks K-9 unit and a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s negotiator were requested to assist the Arroyo Grande officers.

Police were able to stop the 18-year-old driver with assistance from California Highway Patrol, who pitted the car and were able to arrest the driver.

Courtesy: Arroyo Grande Police Department / Instagram

The Arroyo Grande man was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail early Saturday morning for charges that included, evading a peace officer, reckless driving, and "false representation of identity to police officer."

According to AGPD, the 18-year-old was also charged with drunk driving with blood alcohol concentration at 0.08 percent.

The driver has a bail set at $50,000, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Who’s in Custody website.