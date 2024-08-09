Parents receive bus service notices from Lucia Mar Unified School District

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Some parents with students in the Lucia Mar Unified School District received notices about bus services reaching full capacity.

"We greatly apologize for the frustration and uncertainty that the transportation challenges have caused. We are continually seeking to find drivers and looking at other alternative solutions to provide transportation to as many students as possible. We will continue to notify parents as additional seats become available," said Curt Eichperger with the Lucia Mar Unified School District.

Eichperger told Your News Chanel that the District has over 9,600 students with about 100 students on the waitlist for transportation.

"We're currently seeking six bus drivers and our district does provide free training and up to a $2,000 signing bonus for anyone who is interested in becoming a school bus driver," said Eichperger.

"They wait until the week before school starts. I just never understood that at all," said Desirae Felix, a parent with students in the District.

Classes begin on Wednesday.

"They need to be proactive in the future ahead of time," said Felix.

Your News Channel was told some parents are planning to address this topic at an upcoming District board meeting on August 20.