SLO County now accepting care grant applications

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The SLO County Department of Social Services and the SLO County Continuum of Care announced the opening of two care grant opportunities.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Social Services and the San Luis Obispo County Continuum of Care (CA-614) are excited to announce the start of the application processes for two grant opportunities funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development: the FY2024 Continuum of Care Program Competition Grant and the Continuum of Care Builds Grant. These grants aim to bring substantial financial investment to San Luis Obispo County to bolster local efforts to address homelessness.

The FY2024 Continuum of Care Program Competition Grant may be used to fund supportive services, housing solutions, and other homelessness assistance programs, such as rapid re-housing programs. All 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations are invited to apply.

The Continuum of Care Builds Grant focuses on the development of new permanent supportive housing projects, providing long-term housing and care for people who need ongoing assistance and care to maintain a stable home. The County encourages nonprofits, local city governments, and public housing authorities to submit their proposals.

Proposals submitted by applicants will be reviewed and combined into two regional proposals for submission to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. If successful, these two opportunities are expected to bring in over $6 million for local investments to address homelessness. To learn more about the grants and their respective application processes, please visit slocounty.gov/HomelessServicesGrants.

About the San Luis Obispo County Continuum of Care: The San Luis Obispo County Continuum of Care is supervised by the Homeless Services Oversight Council and supported by the County of San Luis Obispo’s Department of Social Services Homeless Services Division. By bringing together stakeholders from service providers, local agencies, and government bodies, the SLO County CoC coordinates community-wide efforts to prevent and end homelessness in San Luis Obispo County through comprehensive and collaborative strategies.

County of SLO Department of Social Services