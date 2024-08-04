Assemblymember Addis helping address homelessness on Central Coast

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – California Assemblymember Dawn Addis helped address homelessness on the Central Coast.

Below is a press release on the event she attended for the pressing issue:

Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) participated in the “Homeless Family Housing - Collaboration In-Service Training” in San Luis Obispo this week. Joined by Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg, Family Care Network and the California Work Opportunities and Responsibility to Kids, or CalWORKS, this event highlighted the interagency collaboration needed to solve homelessness on the Central Coast.

"I have worked diligently to secure funding for our most vulnerable populations, even amid budget deficits,” said Addis. “The commitment of those working directly with our homeless families is both inspiring and crucial. Collaboration between agencies Family Care Network, the California Department of Social Services, and CalWORKS is essential to addressing homelessness in our community."

"We had a great meeting this week with the Homeless Housing Coalition,” said Jeff Carlson, CEO of Family Care Network. “The valued partnership between county, state, Family Care Network, and other community-based organizations is priceless. The theme for the day was, "Collaboration is Key", which is the only way we can successfully address the needs of the unhoused in San Luis Obispo County. We thank Dawn Addis and Dawn Ortiz-Legg for their tireless support of all our efforts.”

Addis' legislation prioritizes underserved communities and aims to tackle the cost of living on the Central Coast.

Aside from authoring legislation to protect vulnerable residents in mobilehome parks, assist displaced persons during storms, build senior care facilities, and provide housing for college students, Addis has advocated for ongoing state funding to local governments to address homelessness and continued investment in the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP).

Assemblymember Dawn Addis