Workers at Sierra Vista, Twin Cities hospitals protest staffing conditions, healthcare costs

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Healthcare workers at Adventist Health Sierra Vista and Adventist Health Twin Cities in San Luis Obispo County are scheduled to hold protests at both facilities this week.

A demonstration is scheduled for Sierra Vista in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. and at Twin Cities on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Workers will be speaking out against what they say are difficult staffing conditions, low pay, as well rising healthcare costs.

Both hospitals were purchased earlier this year by Adventist Health from Tenet Healthcare. Adventist Health is currently in contract negotiations with about 400 workers at both facilities.