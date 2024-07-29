Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo offering DEI grant support to non-profits

today at 10:43 am
Published 11:55 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- The City of San Luis Obispo is offering financial support through a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Grant for non-profit organizations that work to enhance the sense of belonging for people in San Luis Obispo.

City staff say this funding opportunity is an effort to uplift and support local projects, programs, and initiatives that contribute to creating a San Luis Obispo that is welcoming, inclusive, equitable, and safe.

Information sessions are being held online Monday in English and Spanish.

Applications for the grants are due Aug. 30th.

