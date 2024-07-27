The California Midstate Fair is coming to an end in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- The California Midstate Fair is coming to an end Sunday after twelve eventful days in Paso Robles.

Thousands of people traveled from near and far to attend concerts, livestock showings, and competitions.

People enjoyed traditional carnival rides, games and delicious foods.

Many traveled from across the Central Coast for their live concerts. This year grammy winning artist Jelly Roll, Nickelback and TLC performed.

Sunday is the last day to check out the fair and the Monster Truck show.

For more information visit https://www.midstatefair.com/fair/