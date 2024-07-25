SLO Library hosts Kindergarten Readiness

SAN LUIS OBISPO - County of SLO Public Libraries are hosting summer sessions for parents of pre-schoolers headed for the classroom this fall and Library Storytimes is a big part of that.

Erica Thatcher with SLO Library enthusiastically shared all of the activities and services offered to families and little ones who are excited -- and maybe a little anxious -- about starting school for the first time.

