San Luis Obispo County

SLO Library hosts Kindergarten Readiness

Published 1:38 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO - County of SLO Public Libraries are hosting summer sessions for parents of pre-schoolers headed for the classroom this fall and Library Storytimes is a big part of that.

Erica Thatcher with SLO Library enthusiastically shared all of the activities and services offered to families and little ones who are excited -- and maybe a little anxious -- about starting school for the first time.

Click here for a list of activities and more information.

