Police investigating potential hate crimes after multiple burned flags placed outside downtown businesses in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Police are investigating a series of burned signs and flags at various locations in downtown San Luis Obispo and are turning to the public for help identifying a man associated with the incidents.

On July 24, officers were called to "a series of suspicious incidents" that involved attaching or draping already burned flags and political signs across various doorways and entrances stated the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the burned flags represent the LBGTQ+ community and the country of Ukraine and had religious statements written on them.

In June of this year, officers responded to similar activities in the 900 block of Monterey and surveillance footage captured during both instances "shows a male subject who appears to be the same person" detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police are now investigating both incidents as potential hate crimes and determining the applicable criminal charges explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

If you have information about these incidents, you are asked to contact the on-duty Watch Commander at 805-781-7312 using case #240724011.