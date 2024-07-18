Fire crews battled two-story residential fire in Pismo Beach Thursday

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Fire crews successfully responded to a two-story residential fire in the 1200 block of Costa Brava in Pismo Beach Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, no residents were found to be inside the home following a search and the fire was knocked down around 1:26 p.m.

Smoke was seen coming from the roof of the single-family home when firefighters arrived shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The image below shows the approximate location of the fire as the red marker courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.