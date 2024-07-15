Aspen Institute selects new person for Institute Rising Presidents Fellowship

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced Dr. Eliazbeth Coria as one of 40 leaders for its Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program (Aspen) announced that Dr. Elizabeth Coria, Cuesta College Assistant Superintendent / Vice President of Student Success & Support Programs, is one of 40 leaders selected for the 2024-25 Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship. Applying lessons from over a dozen years of researching exceptional community colleges, the Aspen fellowship aims to select and prepare the next generation of presidents who can lead institutions to higher and more equitable levels of student success.

With many sitting community college presidents planning to retire in the next decade, the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship program becomes not just an opportunity, but a necessity. It is a crucial step for college trustees and system heads to select leaders with the skills and knowledge to achieve better student outcomes. The incoming class of Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows, with its 58 percent women and 55 percent people of color, represents the diverse future of college leadership. These fellows, selected through a competitive process, will work closely with highly accomplished community college presidents and thought leaders over ten months to learn from field-leading research, examine demographic and labor market conditions in their communities, assess student outcomes at their colleges, and advance a clear vision for excellent and equitable outcomes for students while in college and after they graduate.

“Dr. Elizabeth Coria’s selection as an Aspen Rising Presidents Fellow is a significant milestone for her and our entire community,” said Dr. Jill Stearns, Cuesta College Superintendent / President. “With a growing number of community college presidents retiring, the need for visionary leaders dedicated to systemic change has never been more critical. The Aspen Institute recognizes this urgency and is committed to developing leaders who drive innovation and equity in higher education. With her exceptional talent and commitment, I am confident that Dr. Coria will leverage the insights and best practices from the highest performing colleges to create impactful change, advance the mission of community colleges, and enhance economic mobility for all students.”

​Rising Presidents Fellows aspire to enter a college presidency within five years of completing the fellowship. As fellows, they join a network of over 350 forward-thinking peers—175 of whom are sitting college presidents—applying concrete, grounded, and innovative strategies to meet student success challenges in their colleges.

For bios and photos of all 40 leaders, visit highered.aspeninstitute.org/meet-the-rising-presidents-fellows.

