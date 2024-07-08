PG&E Customer paid neighbors bill in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif.- Josh Nelson lives in Paso Robles and contacted Your News Channel about issues with being charged for his neighbor's bill by PG&E.

"I moved into this particular unit about five or six months ago, and the first bill that I got was astronomically high. And I called PG&E and asked him why my bill was so high, and it was determined that they were billing me for a neighbor's electrical usage," said Josh Nelson.

Your News Channel reached out to PG&E about the issue.

Since then, the issue has been fixed.

"I hope that the other people that have been experiencing this same issue also have their problem resolved," said Josh Nelson.

We will bring you more on what to do if this is happening to you in the full story airing Thursday.