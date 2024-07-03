Potential public safety power shutoffs announced for northern SLO County starting Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services alerted the communities pictured below about potential public safety power shutoffs starting Friday, Jul. 5.

According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), the estimated shutoff start is between 10:30 a.m. and noon, but shutoff times may be delayed if high winds don't come until later in the day.

The image above, provided on the San Luis Obispo County Current Emergency Information website, is the latest areas expected to be impacted by public safety power shutoffs beginning Friday highlighted in blue.

Restoration after the public safety power shutoffs is expected around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jul. 7, shared PG&E.

For the latest information about the public safety power shutoff advisory, visit here where you can lookup your address specifically, or check out the outage map fro broader impacts.

PG&E also has a seven-day public safety power shutoff forecast you can view here.