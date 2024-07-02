Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responding to 0.75-acre vegetation fire off Highway 41 southwest of Atascadero Tuesday

Cal Fire SLO County
By
today at 4:26 pm
Published 4:34 pm

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a 0.75-acre vegetation fire at 10400 Highway 41, southwest of Atascadero Tuesday afternoon.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, crews are actively responding and traffic delays are expected as part of their response along Highway 41.

The image below shows the approximate location of the fire as the red marker from the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Image

This is an evolving emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
atascadero
highway 41
KEYT
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content