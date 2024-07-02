Fire crews responding to 0.75-acre vegetation fire off Highway 41 southwest of Atascadero Tuesday

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a 0.75-acre vegetation fire at 10400 Highway 41, southwest of Atascadero Tuesday afternoon.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, crews are actively responding and traffic delays are expected as part of their response along Highway 41.

The image below shows the approximate location of the fire as the red marker from the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.