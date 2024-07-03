Two people hospitalized after residential fire in Atascadero Tuesday

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Two people were hospitalized after a single-story residential fire in the 7000 block of Cristobal Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

One person was successfully treated at the scene and two other people injured at the scene were transported for further medical treatment at Twin Cities Hospital shared the Atascadero Fire Department in a press release about the incident.

According to the Atascadero Fire Department, fire crews arrived around 3:15 p.m. to discover a single-family home with heavy smoke and flames concentrated near the rear of the home.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down within 18 minutes of arrival and remained on the scene for two hours for salvage and overhaul with an estimated property value loss of $200,000 explained the Atascadero Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation stated the Atascadero Fire Department.