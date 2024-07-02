Caltrans and Oceano citizens partner for time capsule as part of Clean CA program

OCEANO, Calif. – Citizens of Oceano partnered with CalTrans Monday to document the city's history through a time capsule buried at Triangle Park.

Celebrating the burial of a community time capsule as part of Clean CA’s Beautification Program project at Triangle Park in Oceano.

Contents include photos, documents and memorabilia conveying deep love and pride for Oceano!

The community gathered photos, documents and memorabilia all showing deep appreciation for the city as part of CalTrans' Clean CA Beautification Program.

The capsule will be opened in 2054 after 30 years.