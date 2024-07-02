Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Caltrans and Oceano citizens partner for time capsule as part of Clean CA program

CalTrans District 5
today at 2:43 pm
Published 2:58 pm

OCEANO, Calif. – Citizens of Oceano partnered with CalTrans Monday to document the city's history through a time capsule buried at Triangle Park.

The community gathered photos, documents and memorabilia all showing deep appreciation for the city as part of CalTrans' Clean CA Beautification Program.

The capsule will be opened in 2054 after 30 years.

Caleb Nguyen

