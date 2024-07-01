Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles opens cooling centers during heatwave

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The City of Paso Robles is opening cooling centers as a heatwave brings triple-digit temperatures to the area.

"The excessive temperatures will increase the potential for serious heat-related illnesses, especially for the young and elderly population, those performing outdoor activities, and those without access to air conditioning," said Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta.

Cooling Centers are open at the City Library at 1000 Spring Street and the Senior Center
located at 270 Scott Street.

"Please be mindful of pets and children and do not leave them unattended in vehicles," added Stornetta.

Hear more from people at Paso Cooling Centers tonight on Your News Channel.

