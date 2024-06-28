Concerts in the Plaza returns to San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Now through September 6th you will find live music, food and drink vendors every Friday off Chorro Street.

Local favorites like the Molly Ringwald Project are on this year’s summer music line up.

The Plaza is located right in the heart of Downtown SLO people can walk to it from shopping centers and restaurants off Higuera Street.

Venders serve local food and drinks like Taco Works Chips and Firestone Beer.

The event is a free family friendly event with parking for bikes.

All money from sales goes back into the Downtown SLO non-profit that works to foster a vibrant downtown experience and economy.

