Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Concerts in the Plaza returns to San Luis Obispo

KEYT
By
today at 10:04 pm
Published 10:10 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Now through September 6th you will find live music, food and drink vendors every Friday off Chorro Street.

Local favorites like the Molly Ringwald Project are on this year’s summer music line up.

The Plaza is located right in the heart of Downtown SLO people can walk to it from shopping centers and restaurants off Higuera Street.

Venders serve local food and drinks like Taco Works Chips and Firestone Beer.

The event is a free family friendly event with parking for bikes.

All money from sales goes back into the Downtown SLO non-profit that works to foster a vibrant downtown experience and economy.

For more information on this year's music lineup click here.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content