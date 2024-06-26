San Luis Obispo County launches ‘The Literacy Connection’ for adult ESL learners

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Michelle Haddad with the San Luis Obispo Library, shared information about free, one-on-one and small group instruction to adults wanting support with reading and writing skills.

The support is through The Literacy Connection, or TLC, and the sessions are geared specifically for ESL (English as a Second Language) adults.

"We offer personalized support with reading and writing, learning English, or any goal our learners my want to achieve like passing the driver's exam or becoming a citizen," said Haddad.

The English Conversation Club meets every Wednesday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Library.

Starting July 6, an eight-week citizenship course begins for those looking to become U.S. citizens. To register, call (805) 781-5077.

