San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County launches ‘The Literacy Connection’ for adult ESL learners

Published 5:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Michelle Haddad with the San Luis Obispo Library, shared information about free, one-on-one and small group instruction to adults wanting support with reading and writing skills.

The support is through The Literacy Connection, or TLC, and the sessions are geared specifically for ESL (English as a Second Language) adults.

"We offer personalized support with reading and writing, learning English, or any goal our learners my want to achieve like passing the driver's exam or becoming a citizen," said Haddad.

The English Conversation Club meets every Wednesday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Library.

Starting July 6, an eight-week citizenship course begins for those looking to become U.S. citizens. To register, call (805) 781-5077.

Click here for more information about TLC.

Beth Farnsworth

Beth Farnsworth is the evening anchor for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about Beth, click here

