San Luis Obispo City Fire Department aid with hazmat spill on Beebee St. Tuesday afternoon

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (SLCFD) assisted with a hazmat spill near Beebee St. around noon on Tuesday afternoon.

The SLCFD detailed an unidentified material spilled into a gutter on Beebee St. and that the cause of the spillage is still under investigation without any threat to the community currently.

The SLCFD also explained that the street is currently closed down for investigation of the material before the final cleanup of the spillage can happen.

More information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.