New sobering Center opens in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- A ribbon cutting was held to officially open the new local resource center.

The center has 12 beds for adults under the influence.

The center offers a safe place for them to sober up, recover from the effects of drugs and alcohol - and get support.

"Everyone knows someone who's been affected by drug and alcohol use. And it's just really important to be able to have a safe place when people are under the influence, oftentimes that they're not safe for themselves or other people that are around them," said Sylvia Barnard Executive Director of Good Samaritan.

The center on Johnson Avenue and is open 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.