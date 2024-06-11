Cambria woman suffers major injuries after vehicle crash on Highway 101 at Tassajara Creek Road Tuesday morning

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – An 83-year-old Cambria woman suffered major injuries and was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital after a crash on Highway 101 at Tassajara Creek road at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, according to CHP SLO.

CHP officers initially heard a call about a four to five-car crash near Santa Margarita but later found just two vehicles involved in the incident, according to CHP.

The 83-year-old woman pulled out in front of a 2017 Honda Civic driven by a 47-year-old Atascadero man when it collided with the back of the woman's Toyota Camry and caused major damage to both cars, explained CHP.

The elderly woman was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for her injuries while the man suffered minor injuries with no medical transport needed, detailed CHP.

Alcohol or drug use is not suspected at this time though this investigation is ongoing, according to CHP.