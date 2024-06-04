City of Paso Robles to undergo intersection improvement project at North River Road & River Oaks Drive

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The City of Paso Robles announced an intersection improvement project at North River Road and River Oaks Drive.

Below is a press release on the project:

Paso Robles, CA, June 4, 2024 – An important intersection improvement project at North River Road and River Oaks Drive is scheduled to begin soon and will include traffic control and a detour.

Project Details

Location: Intersection of North River Road & River Oaks Drive

Dates: June 10, 2024 – July 17, 2024

Scope of Work:

North River Road: Traffic control for north/south bound traffic at the intersection.

River Oaks Drive: Not accessible at North River. There will be a detour posted to Union Road, where residents can then access the neighborhood via Golden Hill to Dallons, or Golden Hill to 46E to Buena Vista Drive. Partial closure from Experimental Station to North River, accessible to residents and emergency vehicles only.

Important Notes for Drivers: Please drive slowly and be prepared to stop. Follow all posted detour signs and directions to ensure safe travel through the area.

Contractor Notifications: Message boards with project details have been posted along North River Rd. and River Oaks Dr. to inform and guide drivers through the affected areas.



This is a traffic mitigation measure included in the Development Agreement for the River Oaks II project and is aimed at enhancing safety and traffic flow in the area.

The City of Paso Robles appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation as we work to improve our infrastructure and enhance road safety for all users.

Drive Safe and Stay Informed!

City of Paso Robles