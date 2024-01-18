Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Kristin Smart’s family files civil complaint against Cal Poly for negligence and wrongful death

KEYT Archive
By
today at 10:29 am
Published 10:58 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The family of Kristin Smart filed a civil complaint against Cal Poly for negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and wrongful death on Thursday.

The civil complaint details that the Smart family did not fully realize the extent of the mistakes made by the university until May 2023 when Cal Poly's President publicly apologized to the family stating, "[W]e recognize that things should have been don't differently - and I personally wish that they had."

Kristin Smart was a 19-year-old Cal Poly student who disappeared after attending an off-campus party in May 1996, and 26 years later in October of 2022, Paul Flores was found guilty of her murder.

Paul's father Ruben Flores, who had a separate jury, was found not guilty of being an accessory to the crime.

The Smart family filed the civil complaint Thursday demanding a jury trial over the claims detailed within.

Cal Poly declined to comment on pending legal matters when reached for comment about the complaint.

News Channel 3-12 reached out to the law firm representing the Smart family for comment, but have not yet received a response.

Lily Dallow

Andrew Gillies

