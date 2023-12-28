5Cities Homeless Coalition Warming Center in need of meal donations
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The 5Cities Homeless Coalition Warming Center is in need of meal donations for Friday's warming center in Arroyo Grande.
5CHC likes to provide a hot meal for people who are seeking a safe space to sleep. This week, they are in need of meal donations for tomorrow evening.
The warming center opens its doors at 5:30 p.m. for people and families looking for a safe and dry place to sleep through the winter rainfall.
St. John's Lutheran Church is hosting the Warming Center until 5CHC has a permanent warming center. Doors will close at 8 p.m. people can stay until 7 a.m. the next morning. Pets are not allowed.
To donate call 805-202-3622 or email erin.roullard@5chc.org.
Saturday's Warming Center is dependent on weather conditions.
Transportation Pick-Up Schedule Friday Night:
- 390 Bello Street at 5:10 PM
- Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:20 PM
- Fin's Restuarant at 5:30
- Ramona Park At 5:40
- Oceano Duck Pond at 5:50
- Arrive at St. John's Lutheran Church at 6:00 PM
Transportation Drop-Off Schedule Saturday Morning:
- Depart John's Lutheran Church at 7:00 AM
- Oceano Duck Pond
- Ramona Park
- Fin's Restaurant
- Pismo Beach Outlets bus stop
- 390 Bello Street