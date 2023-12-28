Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

5Cities Homeless Coalition Warming Center in need of meal donations

Christina Rodriguez
By
today at 12:00 pm
Published 12:03 pm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The 5Cities Homeless Coalition Warming Center is in need of meal donations for Friday's warming center in Arroyo Grande.

5CHC likes to provide a hot meal for people who are seeking a safe space to sleep. This week, they are in need of meal donations for tomorrow evening.

The warming center opens its doors at 5:30 p.m. for people and families looking for a safe and dry place to sleep through the winter rainfall.

St. John's Lutheran Church is hosting the Warming Center until 5CHC has a permanent warming center. Doors will close at 8 p.m. people can stay until 7 a.m. the next morning. Pets are not allowed.

To donate call 805-202-3622 or email erin.roullard@5chc.org.

Saturday's Warming Center is dependent on weather conditions.

Transportation Pick-Up Schedule  Friday Night:

  • 390 Bello Street at 5:10 PM
  • Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:20 PM
  • Fin's Restuarant at 5:30
  • Ramona Park At 5:40
  • Oceano Duck Pond at 5:50
  • Arrive at St. John's Lutheran Church at 6:00 PM

Transportation Drop-Off Schedule Saturday Morning:

  • Depart John's Lutheran Church at 7:00 AM
  • Oceano Duck Pond
  • Ramona Park
  • Fin's Restaurant
  • Pismo Beach Outlets bus stop
  • 390 Bello Street
