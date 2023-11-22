Skip to Content
One person arrested and bicyclist medically transported in suspected DUI incident in Los Osos

California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo Area
today at 4:29 pm
LOS OSOS, Calif. – A bicyclist was transported with non-life-threatening injuries and a driver was arrested under suspicion of DUI at the intersection of Del Norte Street and Monarch Lane Wednesday.

According to California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo Area, the injured male bicyclist has been transported via ambulance to Sierra Vista Medical Center.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

