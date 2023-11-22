Central Coast Assemblymember appointed to Assistant Majority Leader of Policy and Research

MORRO BAY, Calif. – Assemblymember Dawn Addis has been appointed by Speaker Robert Rivas as Assistant Majority Leader of Policy and Research for the California State Assembly.

Addis will now lead a team of experienced policy analysts through the Assembly Office of Research and Policy tasked with researching issues impacting the state for policy-makers in Sacramento.

“I’m grateful to have Assemblymember Addis on our team, working with our top policy experts, leading on analysis and taking action on the critical issues facing all Californians,” said Speaker Rivas. “Our caucus requires a deep understanding of the issues, and I look forward to working with Dawn as we unlock solutions that serve our 40 million residents.”

For the past year, Addis has served on the following committees: Natural Resources, Higher Education, Veterans Affairs, Public Employment and Retirement, and Rules.

“I’m thankful to Speaker Rivas for entrusting me with such an important leadership position,” said Assemblymember Addis. “The Central Coast district that I represent shares the challenges facing the rest of the state and I’m looking forward to working on innovative policy solutions that benefit Central Coast residents and all Californians in the years ahead.”

Addis also serves as the Chair of the Central Coast Legislative Caucus, is an Assembly appointee to the California Ocean Protection Council, and chairs the Select Committee on Offshore Wind Energy as well as the Select Committee on Serving Students with Disabilities.

Additionally, Assemblymember Addis has successfully had the following six bills signed into law including: