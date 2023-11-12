Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Brush fire sparks near Carrizo Plains National monument in SLO County

Courtesy: AlertCalifornia / PG&E
By
today at 12:47 pm
Published 1:56 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, —  According to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County dispatch center, a brush fire sparked near the Carrizo Plains National monument Sunday afternoon.

AlertCalifornia cameras in the Fellow area of Kern County captured the fire at approximately 12:07 p.m.

Cal Fire SLO dispatched air units east of the Carrizo Plains.

No words yet on how many acres have burned or the level of containment.

We will update this article as more information comes in.

Bryan Hernandez

