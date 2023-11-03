Skip to Content
Two fires near Cal Poly’s campus on Monday now being investigated as arson

today at 6:06 pm
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A Timely Warning Bulletin was issued for students and staff at Cal Poly University stating that two fires just west of campus on Monday are being investigated as arson.

The bulletin stated that one fire was behind Crop Science near Highway 1 and Stenner Creek Road and the other was between the Cal Poly Lemon Orchard and Mustang Village.

Cal Poly Communications staff detail that both fires are being investigated as arson by Cal Poly Police Department alongside San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and the State's Fire Marshal's Office

Monday also saw another vegetation fire near San Luis Obispo High School just south of Cal Poly's campus where a 15-year-old was arrested and booked for felony arson the following day.

