Fire crews track new vegetation fires around Cal Poly campus, separate from SLO High School fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – New vegetation fires have sent plumes of smoke into the air around the Cal Poly campus. These are separate fires from the one currently burning near San Luis Obispo High School.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo said there are two fires on Cal Poly's campus and the Stenner Creek area that their agency is responding to.

Cal Poly issued the following statement at 4:54 p.m. Monday regarding the fire near SLO High School and the two fires close to Cal Poly's campus:

Cal Poly is monitoring a fire southeast of campus, near San Luis High School. The fire is not impacting our campus, however we are experiencing air quality issues from smoke and ash. Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending campus community members stay indoors if possible. As well, fire crews are addressing two small fires in the agriculture lands at the edge of Cal Poly’s campus. One is located behind Crop Science near Highway 1 and Stenner Creek Road. The other is between the Cal Poly Lemon Orchard and Mustang Village. At this time, Highland Drive is closed from Santa Rosa Street to California Boulevard. These two fires are not causing immediate safety concern for our campus community. We remain in constant communication with CalFire and all other local authorities and will provide updates if there are changes that could cause safety concerns.

According to an online dispatch center, a fire started at 4:05 p.m. near Highland Dr. and Orchard Rd.

California Highway Patrol reported seeing a fire at the base of the radio tower near Highland Dr. and Highway 1.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.