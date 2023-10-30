Skip to Content
Evacuations ordered for 100-acre vegetation fire near San Luis Obispo High School

today at 5:53 pm
Published 3:39 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Firefighters are attacking a 100-acre vegetation fire near San Luis Obispo High School and ordered evacuations for south of Lizzie St., east of Fixlini St. and north of Bishop St., according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

At 5:36 p.m., SLO City Fire tweeted the following update:

Johnson Avenue between Laurel Lane and San Luis Drive is closed to incoming traffic. Anyone who leaves the evacuation order area cannot go back in that area until further notice. A Temporary Evacuation Site is located at Madonna Plaza Shopping Center.

As of 4:40 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO said the now 100-acre fire is 10% contained. No injuries have been seen so far, and crews are expected to remain in the area overnight.

The department said the fire was moving south southeast as of 3:21 p.m. on Monday.

Michelle Heidbrink, a SLO High School Girls Tennis player, took this photo soon after she arrived to campus for practice on Monday.

An online dispatch center shows the call time for this fire was 2:49 p.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

