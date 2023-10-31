Skip to Content
Teenager arrested in connection to 100-acre vegetation fire near San Luis Obispo High School

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department
today at 6:34 pm
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a 15-year-old accused of lighting a now 100-acre vegetation fire near San Luis Obispo High School on Tuesday.

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, San Luis Obispo High School video surveillance showed two juveniles leaving the area where the fire is believed to have started.

The arrested teen was booked into San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall on a felony violation of PC 452(a)- Unlawfully starting a fire causing great bodily injury detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Koznek at 805-594-8005.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

