Two fire engines responded to garbage truck fire in Pismo Beach Monday morning

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a garbage truck fire near 2459 Spyglass Drive Monday morning.

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department detail that a garbage truck caught fire after collecting hot coals from a local restaurant and two responded engines from their agency spent two hours extinguishing the flames.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, there were no reported injuries nor impact on the surrounding community and after extinguishing the flames, the garbage truck continued its route.