San Luis Obispo Police arrest local woman in connection with August hit and run

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 20-year-old San Luis Obispo woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to an Aug. 19 hit and run involving a 65-year-old pedestrian.

The 65-year-old pedestrian remains in an Intensive Care Unit for his injuries relay San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Following an investigation, the driver and vehicle were identified and an investigative report was submitted to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office on Sep. 19 and an arrest warrant was issued a week later for the 20-year-old detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The 20-year-old woman was arrested at her residence without incident and booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following violations: