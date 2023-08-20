Man hospitalized from hit-and-run crash in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — A 65-year old man is hospitalized after sustaining critical injuries from a hit-and-rush crash late Saturday night in San Luis Obispo.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on the busy intersection of Santa Rosa Sreet and Higuera Street.

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in the roadway with obvious injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, SLO police said in a press release. "Concerned citizens were on scene blocking the roadway, and the suspect and suspect vehicle were not located."

The SLO police department says they are seeking assistance from the public who might have information regarding this incident.

To contact SLOPD call them at 805-781-7312 and reference case #230819085.