SLO Police have identified a suspect and their vehicle in Saturday hit and run

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A person and their vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 19 have been identified by San Luis Obispo Police, but that information is not being publicly released.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the 65-year-old man hit by the vehicle was transported with critical injuries and no update was provided on their current status.

This is part of an ongoing investigation and the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) is seeking the public's assistance.

If you were in the area of Santa Rosa and Higuera around 11:15-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, please contact SLOPD at 805-781-7312 with case number 230819085.

If you witnessed the collision, you are asked to contact Detective Marques at 805-594-8060.