Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

SLO Police have identified a suspect and their vehicle in Saturday hit and run

KEYT/MGN
By
today at 2:04 pm
Published 2:28 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A person and their vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 19 have been identified by San Luis Obispo Police, but that information is not being publicly released.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the 65-year-old man hit by the vehicle was transported with critical injuries and no update was provided on their current status.

This is part of an ongoing investigation and the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) is seeking the public's assistance.

If you were in the area of Santa Rosa and Higuera around 11:15-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, please contact SLOPD at 805-781-7312 with case number 230819085.

If you witnessed the collision, you are asked to contact Detective Marques at 805-594-8060.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
hit-and-run incident
KEYT
Roadway Safety
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo Police Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content