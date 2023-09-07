Man charged with San Luis Obispo couple’s death due in SLO County Superior Court on Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Daniel Saligan Patricio, the man charged with two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with the deaths of two San Luis Obispo residents in November of 2022, is due in San Luis Obispo Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Sep. 12.

The 24-year-old was arrested on Feb. 27 and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on those felony charges with his bail set at $200,000.

On the evening of Monday, Nov. 21 of 2022, Saligan Patricio is alleged to have stuck the couple walking their dog with his vehicle in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive.

San Luis Obispo Police detail that they responded to the reported single-car crash involving a curb, a street sign, and the arch end of the bridge, but the impact with the pedestrians and their dog was not reported by the driver.

The bodies of Matthew Chachere, Jennifer Besser, and their dog were discovered the next day in an adjacent wooded area detailed San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Saligan Patricio is next due in San Luis Obispo Superior Court, Department 6 on Tuesday, Sep. 12 with Judge Michael Frye presiding.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker has been tasked with representing The People and Attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu has appeared on the defendant's behalf in pre-preliminary hearings.