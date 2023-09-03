Cal Poly defeats University of San Diego in season opener

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Cal Poly Football team kicked off their 2023 season on Saturday.

Paul Wulff made his head coaching debut for the Mustangs against the San Diego Toreros.

The Mustangs have beaten the Toreros in 7 of their last 8 meetings.

The only loss for the Mustangs against the Toreros came in the 2016 season in the first round of the playoffs.

Sam Huard also made his debut for Cal Poly. Huard transferred from the University of Washington.

Huard finished the game with 364 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Cal Poly defeated San Diego 27-10.

Next week the Mustangs play on the road against San Jose State.