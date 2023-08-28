Wrong-way driver detained after over two-and-a-half hour slow-speed highway chase on Saturday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers ended a slow-speed chase of a three-axle truck driving the wrong direction on Highway 101 on Saturday night.

On Aug. 26 around 10:35 p.m., a CHP officer saw a three-axle flatbed truck traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near the top of the Cuesta Grade detail CHP.

According to CHP, the officer attempted to stop the wrong-way driver unsuccessfully followed by a second attempt by more officers after the truck had reached the bottom of the Cuesta Grade.

After the second attempted stop, a pursuit of the truck began and the driver fled at approximately ten miles an hour or less relay CHP.

CHP detail that the use of multiple spike strips eventually led to the vehicle coming to a stop on Highway 101 northbound near Spyglass Dr.

The driver refused to exit the damaged vehicle and CHP officers deployed OC spray into the cab detail CHP.

According to CHP, the driver exited the vehicle with pruning shears in hand and continued to ignore officer's commands leading to officers using a taser to successfully subdue the man.

Following the almost two hour and 45 minute pursuit, the driver was transported to the hospital and upon release was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail relay CHP.

After an investigation, the truck was confirmed to have been stolen detail CHP.