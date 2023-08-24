City of Paso Robles hosts Celebration of Life for late mayor

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Following the passing of Mayor Steve Martin, the City of Paso Robles prepares to host a community Celebration of Life.

The event will take place at the downtown City Park gazebo from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on September 27, 2023. The event will feature speeches honoring his legacy, musical tributes reflecting his diverse interests, and an opportunity for attendees to share their personal stories and memories which will be collected in a memory book for his family.

The City of Paso Robles encourages those who wish to pay tribute to the late Mayor to consider making a donation to the REC Foundation for the Steve Martin Memorial Fund. Donations can be made online or mailed to 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles, Ca., 93446 c/o REC Foundation.

Mayor Martin died on August 14, after a battle with an undisclosed illness.