Paso Robles’ Mayor Martin dies Monday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The sitting Mayor of Paso Robles, Steven W. Martin, died yesterday following an extended fight with an undisclosed illness.

Mayor Martin's family has informed the City that they are planning a public memorial service sometime in the next 30 days.

Martin was first elected to the position of Mayor of Paso Robles in 2014 and was reelected most recently for a third term in November of 2022 which would have ran through 2026.

Previously, Martin served on the Paso Robles City Council from 1987 to 1996 and was selected to serve as Mayor of Paso Robles from 1988 to 1990.

“Steve was a trusted colleague, a good friend, a thoughtful leader, and the ultimate public servant,” said Paso Robles Mayor Pro tempore John Hamon. “It has been an honor to serve with him these many years. His passing is a great loss for the City Council, our community, and most especially his family. Our prayers are with his wife Jennifer, daughters, grandchildren, and extended family.”

Martin was a lifelong resident of North County and grew up in Atascadero before moving to Paso Robles in 1973.

Outside of his public service, Martin was known for a variety of volunteer efforts in the local community as well as working as a marketing professional for more than 30 years.

“Mayor Martin's impact extended far beyond his role in local government. He was deeply involved in numerous civic organizations and philanthropic efforts, always striving to uplift the less fortunate and address social challenges. His compassion and dedication to public service made a lasting difference in the lives of countless individuals, leaving an indelible mark on the fabric of our community,” said City Manager Ty Lewis.

The current Mayor Pro tempore will now assume the duties and responsibilities of Mayor and the task of filling the position will be discussed at a future City Council meeting.