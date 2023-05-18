Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
today at 3:15 pm
San Luis Obispo County Fire contains avocado orchard fire near Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a three-quarters of an acre vegetation fire at an avocado orchard near the 600 block of Sheehy Road outside of Nipomo.

Firefighters have contained the fire and remain on the scene to monitor the situation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

