San Luis Obispo County Fire contains avocado orchard fire near Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a three-quarters of an acre vegetation fire at an avocado orchard near the 600 block of Sheehy Road outside of Nipomo.

Firefighters have contained the fire and remain on the scene to monitor the situation.

VEGETATION FIRE: Firefighters and #DanaIC are at scene of a 3/4 acre vegetation fire in an avocado orchard near the 600 block of Sheehy Rd in Nipomo Ca. #SLOCountyFire #CALFIRESLU https://t.co/qqWoQeB8nn pic.twitter.com/HOSs6YVxg4 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 18, 2023

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.