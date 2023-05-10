El Camino Homeless Organization has helped house over 60 individuals and families

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has successfully helped over 60 individuals and families facing homelessness in the area find stable housing this year.

ECHO currently works out of two campuses in Atascadero and Paso Robles and is able to offer 110 shelter beds for both families and individuals.

A warm bed is not the only assistance the group provides. Additional services include: 90-day residential shelter programs, community outreach, individualized case management, housing plans, on-site community resources, children's programs, and more.

“Being the first in the county to adopt the 90-Day Residential Shelter Program model has helped us to grow into the organization we are today,” said Wendy Lewis, CEO and Executive Director of ECHO. “The stability that we are able to offer residents while on their journey’s back into housing, our dedicated staff, caring volunteers, and the incredible support of the community have all led to the incredible success stories that we are seeing this year.”

Founded in 2001, ECHO hosts its two facilities mentioned above, a daily community dinner program, and a shower program for those in need in San Luis Obispo County.

The housing assistance group also is notably active in the community through a variety of events including its Long Walk Home fundraiser and Empty Bowls fundraiser. The group was even named a 2021 California Non-profit of the Year.

Every Sunday, ECHO posts a new success story to their social media pages, at www.facebook.com/echohomelessshelter and @echoshelter on Instagram.

For more information visit their website at www.echoshelter.org.