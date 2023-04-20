ECHO host 8th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif.– The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) hosts its 8th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday offering locally handmade bowls for attendees to keep and grab great grub while there.

Located at the Atascadero Bible Church the event offers guests artisan handmade bowls symbolizing "all the empty bowls in the world" to keep as community members enjoy soups, stews, and chowders.

Local restaurants and bakeries participating and donating in this year's event include: BL Bistro, Red Scooter Deli, The HATCH, Justin Vineyard & Winery, Fish Gaucho, Thomas Hill Organics, Odyssey World Café, Bread Bike, Giovanni’s Fish Market, Novo, Wild Fields Brewery, McPhee’s Grill, Pacific Harvest Catering, Don Q’s, Niner Wine, Amy & Jaime’s Place, Street Side Ale House, Halfway Station, Atascadero Bistro, The Nest, Morro Bay Hofbrau, and Dan’s Grub Shack.

Local celebrities from elected officials, radio hosts, and more are set to serve the guests.

The fundraiser aims to raise any financial assistance to continue to offer services to those experiencing homelessness in the community. ECHO has helped 46 people find permanent stable housing and move off the street.

In case you missed this fundraiser, ECHO will be hosting its 2nd annual Empty Bowls event in Paso Robles on Apr. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Tickets and more information can be found at www.echoshelter.org/empty-bowls-2023.