Long Walk Home fundraiser in Atascadero raises more than $43,000 for homelessness

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Residents marched through Atascadero on Saturday to raise money for those facing homelessness in their community.

The Long Walk Home awareness march raised more than $43,000 which were donated to the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO).

ECHO said it plans to use the funds for housing and meal programs as well as supportive services in North San Luis Obispo County.

Participants marched from ECHO Atascadero to the Rotunda building in Sunken Gardens and back.

Afterward, they got to enjoy some take-home barbecue meals and received a commemorative t-shirt.

ECHO is celebrating 20 years of service to SLO County.

It began in 2001 and has grown into a multi-facility organization focused on helping those facing homelessness in the local community.

ECHO operates three facilities in Atascadero and Paso Robles with a total bed capacity of 140, including a 60-bed shelter in Atascadero, 60-bed shelter in Paso Robles, an emergency winter shelter housing 20 individuals at Atascadero Community Church, a daily community dinner program, and shower program for homeless individuals and families throughout San Luis Obispo County.

For more information or to donate to ECHO, you can visit www.echoshelter.org