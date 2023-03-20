Evacuation warning issued for Oceano residents around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee ahead of Tuesday rain

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Office of Emergency Services for San Luis Obispo has issued an evacuation warning for all Oceano residents near the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and the Oceano Lagoon at 8 p.m. Monday ahead of Tuesday's rain.

The evacuation warning includes the following areas:

South of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

• All areas south of the AG Creek Channel for 1 mile and West of Hwy 1

North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

• All areas north of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel and south of Beach St., and north of the

Arroyo Grande Creek Channel west of 19th St. south of Ocean St.; and south of Pier Ave and

west of Highway 1.

Area around the Oceano Lagoon including:

• South of Pier Ave. to the ocean

• North and East of Strand Way & River Ave.

• East to the railroad tracks, along the tracks, back up to Pier Ave.

A evacuation warning means residents should prepare and be ready to leave the area. Officials urge the community to remain vigilant amid the storm fatigue.

“We know that for Oceano residents, evacuation fatigue is setting in,” said Emergency Services

Manager Scott Jalbert, “However, water levels in the channel combined with additional rain and

water spilling from the reservoir are creating a potentially dangerous situation.”

For more information, contact the County Office of Emergency Services at 805-781-5678.

Follow our First Alert Weather Center's storm tracker for the latest and readyslo.org for any immediate communication from the county.